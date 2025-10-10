HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Police conduct flag march in Cuttack ahead of mass prayer

October 10, 2025 21:10 IST

The Odisha police on Friday conducted a flag march in the sensitive areas of Cuttack city ahead of a mass prayer by a particular community and warned of strict action against those spreading rumours on social media.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard after a violent protest, in Cuttack, October 6, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The march was carried out in Dargah Bazaar and Kadam Rasul areas, which were affected during recent violence.

Police commissioner S Dev Dutta Singh visited the localities and reviewed the security arrangements.

 

"Though normalcy has largely returned, some elements are still attempting to spread misinformation through social media posts. If required, we will invoke sedition charges against those threatening communal harmony," Singh told reporters.

He urged the public to remain vigilant to such social media posts and cooperate with police.

Stating that the police have issued two helpline numbers -- 7328077324 and 8480513007, Singh urged the public to report suspicious messages, rumours, or videos related to the recent unrest.

"Cuttack is traditionally a peaceful place. People can safely celebrate their festivals without any doubt as police deployment continues in the city as a precautionary measure. The police are now focusing more on rumour mongers and mischief makers," Singh said.

Singh said so far 30 people have been arrested for their alleged links with two violent incidents -- one during a Goddess Durga idol immersion procession on Saturday and another on Sunday evening during a bike rally organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
