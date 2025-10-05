HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Security beefed up as Hanuman Chalisa row escalates in Varanasi

Security beefed up as Hanuman Chalisa row escalates in Varanasi

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 05, 2025 10:34 IST

x

The Hanuman Chalisa controversy has escalated in Varanasi. A dispute arose when members of a particular community objected to the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa at a temple.

IMAGE: Members of Hindu organisations stage a protest reciting Hanuman Chalisa on the roadside in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, October 5, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

Following this, Hindu organisations staged a protest and recited Hanuman Chalisa on the roadside.

 

The dispute started when members of a particular community objected to the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa at a Hanuman temple in Varanasi's Madanpur area.

The priest alleged that members of the community threatened him, leading to protests by Hindu organisations.

According to police officials, the situation began escalating after a video surfaced online on Thursday, prompting swift action from the police.

"Taking cognisance of the video that was circulating on the internet yesterday, the police immediately took action and registered a case against those who appeared guilty through the video, and further action is being taken," said Shubham Singh, ACP Dashashwamedh, Varanasi.

Singh further stated that the police have intensified security arrangements near the temple. "Foot patrols are being conducted near the temple... Security is being ensured in every possible way," he said to ANI.

The police registered a case against the accused and arrested them.

Acting swiftly, the Dashashwamedh police registered a case based on priest's complaint and arrested both accused.

The FIR includes charges related to hurting religious sentiments, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult under relevant sections of the IPC.

Police officials confirmed that the entire incident was captured on CCTV and that an investigation is underway.

Security has been tightened in the area to prevent any further disturbance.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

UP man held for communal post has videos of Hindu women
UP man held for communal post has videos of Hindu women
This Union Minister Wants Ban On 'I Love Muhammad'
This Union Minister Wants Ban On 'I Love Muhammad'
Yogi threatening Muslims, will quit, warns BJP leader
Yogi threatening Muslims, will quit, warns BJP leader
SC relief for Muslim cleric in 2010 UP riots case
SC relief for Muslim cleric in 2010 UP riots case
Hijab Row: Politics Of Communal Polarisation
Hijab Row: Politics Of Communal Polarisation

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Books You Must Read About Gandhi

webstory image 2

Sweets to Salads: 9 Recipes That Are All About Figs

webstory image 3

Upcoming Smartphones In October 2025

VIDEOS

Shilpa Shetty looks like a 20-year-old in this top and mini skirt0:46

Shilpa Shetty looks like a 20-year-old in this top and...

Kangana stuns in royal look as she returns to ramp as showstopper3:13

Kangana stuns in royal look as she returns to ramp as...

Normalcy returns to Ladakh as tensions ease after period of Unrest1:02

Normalcy returns to Ladakh as tensions ease after period...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO