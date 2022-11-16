Police collect Shraddha's father's DNA sample to check for match

The Delhi police, which is probing the Shraddha Walkar murder case in which her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala allegedly strangulated her to death and chopped her body into 35 pieces, dumped it in the Chhatarpur area of the national capital, has taken DNA samples of Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar so that the dumped body parts and blood sample can be matched.

IMAGE: Students from the Gurukul Art School pay tribute to Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend Aaftab Amin Poonawala, in Mumbai, November 15, 2022. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

According to top sources in the Delhi police, about 10-13 bones have been recovered from the forest. They have been sent to the forensic lab to find out whether the bones belonged to Shraddha or those of an animal.

As the investigators dig deeper into the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the Delhi police have found blood stains in the kitchen of Aaftab’s flat in Delhi's Chhatarpur. The blood samples have been sent for examination to ascertain whose blood it is.

The Delhi police has been conducting CCTV mapping of the Chhatarpur area. Since the murder took place six months ago, the police are trying to gather the records for six months. The challenge before the police is that most of the CCTV capture record is for 15 days.

Sources said the police are also scanning recent CCTV footage to find out who Aaftab has been meeting of late.

"A lot of work has to be done. The murder weapon, Shraddha's head and mobile phone are yet to be traced. The clothes worn by Aaftab and Shraddha on the day of the murder have not been found. These clothes were thrown into a garbage van," the sources said.

The Delhi police have recovered a bag presumably belonging to Shraddha in Aaftab's house, along with her belongings, but it needs to be corroborated by her family.

The Delhi police had applied for a narco test on Aaftab but till now no permission has been granted by the court.

Aaftab was arrested on Saturday after the Delhi police started probing into a missing complaint filed by Shraddha's father.