Rediff.com  » News » Delhi police await court nod for narco test on Aaftab

Delhi police await court nod for narco test on Aaftab

Source: PTI
November 16, 2022 17:12 IST
The Delhi police has sought nod to conduct a narco test of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner and dumping her body parts in a forest area in south Delhi's Chhatarpur, a senior official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Accused Aaftab Poonawala in police custody. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police are yet to get permission from the court, the official added.

 

The police have so far recovered 13 body parts, believed to be of the woman, from different areas which will be sent for DNA analysis. The investigating team is also likely to approach dating app Bumble through which the duo met.

According to the police official, one of victim Shradaha Walkar's friends Laxman, who alerted her father, will be asked to join the investigation.

"We have applied for the narco test of Poonawala. We have not received permission from the court yet," the official said.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar in May and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
