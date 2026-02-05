Poet Munawwar Rana's daughter alleges triple talaq

Hiba Rana expresses concern for the safety of her children and alleges continuous threats following the incident.

IMAGE: Acclaimed poet Munawwar Rana died in 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

A case has been registered against the husband and in-laws of Munawwar Rana's daughter, Hiba Rana, based on her complaint under Section 85, 115 (2), 351 (2), and 352 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 3 and 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, and Section 3 and 4 of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. The charges include serious offences.

According to the FIR, Hiba Rana married Syed Mohd Saqib according to Sunni customs. The petitioner's father and family gave Saqib a dowry, including gold and diamond jewellery and Rs 10 lakh. After the marriage, the petitioner went to her in-laws' house and fulfilled her wifely duties. However, Saqib and his father repeatedly demanded more dowry and Rs. 20 lakh from the petitioner's family. The petitioner's family fulfilled these demands several times to protect her marital life.

Allegations of Abuse and Triple Talaq

During this incident, he pronounced triple talaq on Hiba Rana, forcibly threw her out of the house, and locked her two children, namely, Syed Fawaz and Hayyam Fatima, in a room, the FIR stated.

This incident caused Hiba Rana severe mental trauma, and she went into depression. The complaint also mentioned the concerns about the safety of her children and the continuous threats she is receiving.