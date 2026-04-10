Ex-PNB Officials Jailed in Rs 1.57 Crore Loan Fraud Case

In a major crackdown on financial crime, retired Punjab National Bank officials and others have been convicted for a Rs 1.57 crore loan fraud, highlighting the importance of banking regulations and due diligence.

Key Points Eight individuals, including three retired PNB officials, have been convicted in a 2016 loan fraud case.

The fraud caused a loss of Rs 1.57 crore to Punjab National Bank.

The convicted officials include a retired Assistant General Manager, Chief Manager, and Senior Manager.

The accused submitted forged documents to obtain the loan, and bank officials failed to follow due diligence.

The court sentenced the accused to rigorous imprisonment and imposed fines.

A special CBI court here on Friday convicted eight persons including three retired officials of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in a 2016 loan fraud case that had caused a loss of Rs 1.57 crore to the lender.

The court sentenced retired Assistant General Manager Gurinder Singh, retired Chief Manager KGCS Iyer and retired Senior Manager K E Surendranath to two years' rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of them, said a CBI release.

Among the other accused, Sanjay Patel, director of M/s Jalpa Enterprise Pvt Ltd, was sentenced to three years' RI along with a fine of Rs 50,000. Hitesh Domadiya was also sentenced to three years' RI with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Satish Davra and Vaishali Davra were sentenced to two years' RI with a fine of Rs 50,000 each. Ramilaben Bhikadiya was given two years' RI and fined Rs 50,000. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on M/s Jalpa Enterprise Pvt Ltd.

Details of the Loan Fraud

The case was registered on August 22, 2016, against Shailesh Satasiya, proprietor of M/s Shree Kali Textiles, and others.

In July 2011, the accused applied for a term loan of Rs 3.70 crore and cash credit limit of Rs 40 lakh at a Surat branch of PNB for purchasing 44 water jet loom machines and for other business operations.

The loan proposal was recommended by Surendranath and Iyer, and sanctioned by Gurinder Singh on July 29, 2011. The machines were hypothecated with the bank as primary security, while additional collateral included plots and residential flats.

Investigation Findings

As per the CBI, the accused submitted forged documents to obtain the loan, and the bank officials sanctioned credit facilities without following due guidelines and accepted the fake documents as genuine.

It caused a loss of nearly Rs 1.57 crore, excluding interest, to the bank, the agency said.