PM unveils national emblem on new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the 6.5-metre long bronze National Emblem cast on the roof of the New Parliament Building on Monday, July 11, 2022. Photograph: ANI

Officials said the emblem is made up of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metre in height.

IMAGE: Modi unveils the bronze National Emblem along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Pralhad Joshi. Photograph: @HardeepSPuri/Twitter

It has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the new Parliament building, and a supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support the emblem, they said.

IMAGE: Modi and Birla during the ceremony. Photograph: Kind courtesy @HardeepSPuri/Twitter

Modi also interacted with workers involved in building the new Parliament.

The concept sketch and process of casting of the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modelling and computer graphics to bronze casting and polishing, they said.