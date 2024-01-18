News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » PM releases postage stamps on Ram temple

PM releases postage stamps on Ram temple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 18, 2024 13:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released commemorative postage stamps on the Ram temple in Ayodhya and a book of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world, and said they offer a snapshot of him, Sita and the epic Ramayana.

Photograph: ANI on X

The stamps are not merely a piece of paper or artwork but they are a miniature form of epics and great ideas, he said in a video message.

Officials said the components of the design include the Ram temple, the chaupai 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', Sun, Saryu river and sculptures in and around the temple.

 

Modi said the appeal of Ram, Sita and Ramayana goes beyond the boundaries of time, society, caste, religion and region and connects with everyone.

Ramayana gives the message of the victory of love and teaches people sacrifice, unity and bravery in the most difficult of times while connecting humanity, the prime minister said, adding that is why the epic has been a centre of global attraction and is looked at with respect everywhere.

The six stamps released by him are on the Ram temple, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj and Ma Shabri, officials said.

The stamp book is an attempt to showcase the international appeal of Lord Ram and the 48-page book covers stamps issued by more than of 20 countries, including the United States, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia, and organisations like the United Nations.

Modi said the stamps and the book will help the youth learn a lot and are infused with the spirit of devotion to Lord Ram.

They also offer a glimpse into the temple's architecture and into the philosophy of panchtatva as well, he said.

Many countries have issued postage stamps on Lord Ram, Modi noted, adding that he has been an ideal for many outside India and has made deep impact on different civilisations.

In the book, a gold leaf of sun rays and chaupai lend a majestic icon to this miniature sheet, officials noted, adding that the five physical elements, sky, air, fire, earth and water, are reflected through various design elements and establish their perfect harmony which is essential for all manifestations.

The release of the commemorative stamps comes days before the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya temple on January 22.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ayodhya And India's New Tryst With Destiny
Ayodhya And India's New Tryst With Destiny
Did Rajiv Gandhi Open Babri Masjid's Locks?
Did Rajiv Gandhi Open Babri Masjid's Locks?
New Annual Festivals On India's Calendar
New Annual Festivals On India's Calendar
Adelaide Test: Aus close in on win against Windies
Adelaide Test: Aus close in on win against Windies
Orry's Shocking Revelations: 'I am dating 5 people'
Orry's Shocking Revelations: 'I am dating 5 people'
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out
Navy responds to drone attack on vessel with 9 Indians
Navy responds to drone attack on vessel with 9 Indians
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

In the name of Rama

In the name of Rama

Ram, Sita, Laxman Invited To Ayodhya

Ram, Sita, Laxman Invited To Ayodhya

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances