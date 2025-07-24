HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Plane with 49 on board crashes in Russia, no signs of survivors

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 24, 2025 14:43 IST

A Russian passenger plane carrying 49 people has been found crashed in a remote forest in Amur, with no signs of survivors, Russia Today reported on Thursday.

IMAGE: The wreckage of a passenger plane at the crash site in Russia’s Amur region. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The Antonov An-24 aircraft, which went missing during a domestic flight from Blagoveshchensk to Tynda, was located by a rescue helicopter about 15 kilometres from its destination, the report said.

The twin turboprop aircraft lost communication shortly before reaching Tynda Airport, with no distress signal sent, according to a source quoted by RT. The flight was operated over a 570-kilometre route across Russia's Far Eastern Amur Region.

 

Governor of the region, Vasily Orlov, confirmed that 49 passengers were on board, including four crew members crashed in Amur. Five children were among the passengers, he said.

Video footage released by emergency services showed a Mi-8 helicopter flying over a heavily forested area as part of the search operation. The wreckage was found burning in the taiga, a dense and hilly boreal forest, which has made rescue efforts difficult, as per Russia Today.

The An-24 aircraft, developed in the 1950s, is widely used in Russia for regional transport. More than 1,000 planes were produced over several decades.

Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation, but officials say initial assessments indicate there are no survivors.

