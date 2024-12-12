News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » SC bars further mandir-masjid pleas until...

SC bars further mandir-masjid pleas until...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 12, 2024 16:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Commencing hearing on pleas challenging the constitutionality of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to reply to cross-pleas against or seeking implementation of statute.

Photograph: ANI Photo

It said that no fresh suits can be registered against places of worship.

The court has asked the Centre to file replies to pleas in four weeks.

 

"One case related to Mathura's Shrikrishna Janambhoomi pending before us," the SC said.

The SC allowed pleas of various parties including Muslim bodies seeking to intervene in proceedings.

The Supreme Court of India is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of certain provisions in the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

The top court will take a decision today on how the Indian Worship Act is being 'violated'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What is Places of Worship Act and what does it say
What is Places of Worship Act and what does it say
'The idea of Hinduism is at stake'
'The idea of Hinduism is at stake'
'I'm a bit Muslim because I'm a real Hindu'
'I'm a bit Muslim because I'm a real Hindu'
Kohli addresses team in nets; Rohit works on batting
Kohli addresses team in nets; Rohit works on batting
Mujib's Joy Bangla no more Bangladesh national slogan
Mujib's Joy Bangla no more Bangladesh national slogan
'Quality Stocks Thrive In Downturns'
'Quality Stocks Thrive In Downturns'
'I am a magician': Kejri to give Rs 1,000 to women
'I am a magician': Kejri to give Rs 1,000 to women
More like this
SC to hear pleas on Places of Worship Act on Thursday
SC to hear pleas on Places of Worship Act on Thursday
Rash of suits over shrines after SC's Gyanvapi order
Rash of suits over shrines after SC's Gyanvapi order

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances