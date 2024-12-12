SC bars further mandir-masjid pleas until...

Commencing hearing on pleas challenging the constitutionality of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to reply to cross-pleas against or seeking implementation of statute.

Photograph: ANI Photo

It said that no fresh suits can be registered against places of worship.

The court has asked the Centre to file replies to pleas in four weeks.

"One case related to Mathura's Shrikrishna Janambhoomi pending before us," the SC said.

The SC allowed pleas of various parties including Muslim bodies seeking to intervene in proceedings.

The Supreme Court of India is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of certain provisions in the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

The top court will take a decision today on how the Indian Worship Act is being 'violated'.