Pixxel And Sarvam Partner To Launch Orbital Data Centre

Pixxel and Sarvam are joining forces to launch an innovative orbital data centre satellite, Pathfinder, bringing AI processing to space and revolutionising data analysis.

Key Points Pixxel and Sarvam are collaborating to build an orbital data centre satellite, named Pathfinder, for AI processing in space.

The orbital data centre aims to overcome limitations of ground-based data centres, utilising solar energy and proximity to space-based data.

The satellite will host data centre-class GPUs and Pixxel's hyperspectral imaging camera for real-time data analysis.

Sarvam's AI models will process data in orbit, reducing reliance on foreign infrastructure and enabling faster decision-making.

US-Indian space company Pixxel has partnered with Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence firm Sarvam to build an orbital data centre satellite.

While Pixxel will design, build, launch, and operate the satellite, Sarvam will handle both training and inference directly in orbit, with full-stack language models running on board the spacecraft.

Advantages of Orbital Data Centres

In a statement on Monday, Awais Ahmed, CEO of Pixxel, said, "Ground-based data centres are facing increasing constraints around energy, land, regulation, and scale, and the current model is becoming harder to sustain environmentally."

He added, "Orbital data centres open up a new frontier, where compute can be powered by abundant solar energy, operate closer to space-based data, and move beyond some of the limits faced on Earth."

Pathfinder Satellite Details

The satellite, named Pathfinder, will host data centre-class GPUs, the same generation of hardware as on-ground data centres that power AI training and inference.

It will also carry Pixxel's hyperspectral imaging camera, capable of capturing high-fidelity hyperspectral data and analysing it directly in orbit using foundation models.

Real-Time Data Analysis

"Instead of sending large volumes of raw imagery back to Earth for processing, the system can identify patterns, detect changes, and generate insights in real time. This significantly reduces the delay between data capture and decision-making, enabling faster responses across environmental monitoring, resource management, and critical infrastructure tracking," said Pixxel in a statement.

The processing will be done by Sarvam's models and inference platform in orbit, without any dependence on foreign cloud or ground infrastructure.

Sovereignty in AI Infrastructure

Pratyush Kumar, CEO of Sarvam, in a statement, said, "AI infrastructure is not just a software question - it is a sovereignty question. Sarvam has been building India's full-stack AI platform from the ground up, and partnering with Pixxel allows us to extend that sovereign stack into space."