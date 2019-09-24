News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 10-yr-old girl killed, 2 hurt in Mumbai building collapse

10-yr-old girl killed, 2 hurt in Mumbai building collapse

September 24, 2019 19:14 IST

A 10-year-old girl was killed and two others were injured after a five-storey residential building collapsed in Mumbai's suburban area of Khar on Tuesday afternoon, a fire brigade official said.

Nearly two dozen residents of the ill-fated structure were rescued, he said.

 

The incident took place around 2.20 pm when a part of Bohala Apartment, a residential complex near Khar Gymkhana, caved in, the official said.

"Mahi Motwani, 10, lost her life in the incident. We rescued 21 people using a fire ladder. Two people were injured and taken to Bhabha Hospital. One of them has been discharged," the official informed.

He added that the entire building has been vacated as a precautionary measure.

Four fire engines, rescue vans, an ambulance, civic officials, National Disaster Response Force and police personnel rushed to the spot, he added.

Photographs: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article

More like this

Building collapse: It's a disaster waiting to happen in Mumbai

Building collapse: It's a disaster waiting to happen in Mumbai

How to handle fire mishaps: An expert's advice

How to handle fire mishaps: An expert's advice

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use