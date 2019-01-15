When Smriti Irani took a holy dip in Ganga to mark Kumbh

January 15, 2019 13:54 IST

Union Minister Smriti Irani took a holy dip in the river Ganges as Kumbh Mela began on Tuesday with a Shahi Snan at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Smriti Irani also tweeted a picture of her holy dip, with the caption “Har Har Gange”.

The minister was one of the first VIP pilgrims at the site, which is expected to attract thousand of people from all over the world.

On Tuesday, millions of pilgrims, plunged themselves into the cold waters during the first Shahi Snan that began around 4 am.

Authorities have set up temporary bridges, 600 mass kitchens and more than 100,000 portable toilets in a pop-up city at the confluence of the rivers, which is known as the sangam.

About 12 crore people are expected to visit the Kumbh between now and Maha Shivratri on March 4, when the Mela will come to a close, for a holy dip at the Sangam.

Photograph: @smritiirani/Twitter