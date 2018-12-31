Prepping for the Kumbh Mela

December 31, 2018 14:47 IST

The much-awaited annual event of Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, is slated to be even bigger and better in 2019.

Although it is usually spread over a 20 km radius, the Kumbh Mela -- set to begin on January 15 and continue till March 4 -- will be sprawled across 45 km this year.

Authorities are expecting approximately 100 million visitors to come for a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati Rivers.

Ahead of the festival, preparations are under full swing to construct 22 temporary pontoon bridges.

Sadhus arrive at the Pragyaraj Railway Station for the Kumbh Mela. Photograph: PTI Photo

Workers carry goods to build huts on the banks of the Ganges river ahead of Kumbh Mela. Photograph: Jitendra Prakash/Reuters

Labourers work on an under-construction pontoon bridge spanning the river Ganga ahead of the "Kumbh Mela". Photograph: Jitendra Prakash/Reuters

Paramilitry force personnel during a mock drill to tackle emergencies at Kumbh Region. Photograph: PTI Photo