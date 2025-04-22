When PM Modi Met Pope Francis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, calling it a profound loss for the global community.

He praised the Pope's lifelong dedication to compassion, service, and spiritual courage, noting his role as a symbol of hope for the suffering.

Modi recalled his two meetings with Pope Francis, first in 2021 at the Vatican and then in 2024 at the G7 Summit in Italy, highlighting their discussions on peace, climate action, and global solidarity.

These meetings marked a deepening of India-Vatican ties and reflected mutual respect and shared values.

Pope Francis passed away at age 88 on Easter Monday at his Vatican residence.

