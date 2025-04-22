HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » When PM Modi Met Pope Francis

When PM Modi Met Pope Francis

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 22, 2025 14:01 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, calling it a profound loss for the global community.

He praised the Pope's lifelong dedication to compassion, service, and spiritual courage, noting his role as a symbol of hope for the suffering.

 

Modi recalled his two meetings with Pope Francis, first in 2021 at the Vatican and then in 2024 at the G7 Summit in Italy, highlighting their discussions on peace, climate action, and global solidarity.

These meetings marked a deepening of India-Vatican ties and reflected mutual respect and shared values.

Pope Francis passed away at age 88 on Easter Monday at his Vatican residence.

IMAGE: PM Modi met Pope Francis during his visit to Italy, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pope Francis passes away hours after Easter message
Pope Francis passes away hours after Easter message
Pope Francis: The Last Photographs
Pope Francis: The Last Photographs
Death of Pope: India declares 3-day State mourning
Death of Pope: India declares 3-day State mourning
Pope Francis: The Final Days
Pope Francis: The Final Days
Pope's bond with India: Canonisations, unfulfilled visit
Pope's bond with India: Canonisations, unfulfilled visit

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What Is A Good Daily Step Count? 7 Answers

webstory image 2

Easy To Follow Diet Tips From Celebs

webstory image 3

Gold Prices Go Up, Up & UP!! Look At Its 10-Year Rise

VIDEOS

Women forced to walk miles to fetch drinking water in crisis-hit Yavatmal5:15

Women forced to walk miles to fetch drinking water in...

Shilpa Shetty looks 'red hot' in corset and drape skirt ensemble1:11

Shilpa Shetty looks 'red hot' in corset and drape skirt...

PM Modi leaves for Saudi Arabia 1:12

PM Modi leaves for Saudi Arabia

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD