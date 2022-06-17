News
Rediff.com  » News » Agnipath: Train set on fire, station vandalised in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 17, 2022 10:47 IST
Raising slogans 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Agnipath Vapas Lo', youths protesting against the Centre's new scheme to recruit soldiers on Friday set an empty train on fire and vandalised a few other trains in Ballia, prompting the police to lathicharge them.

IMAGE: Smoke billows out after youngsters set on fire a train in protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme at Chapra railway station, in Saran district, Thursday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Police sources said that the protesters gathered at the Veeri Lork Stadium here and then marched to the Ballia railway station.

A video of the youths raising the slogans and vandalising the Ballia-Varanasi Memu and Ballia-Shahganj trains has gone viral.

 

They also allegedly pelted stones near the railway godown and targeted private shops at the railway station platform.

Buses outside were targeted too, sources said.

 

IMAGE: Youngsters being chased away by police personnel during their protest against government's newly introduced 'Agnipath' scheme, at Birlanagar Junction railway station, in Gwalio. Photograph: (PTI Photo

District Magistrate Saumya Agarwal said, "Considering the possibility of youths protesting, police was deployed from the morning itself. Some unruly youths came and tried to pelt stones, but the administration did not allow them to succeed. One portion of Ballia railway station was vandalised. Action is being taken against the unruly elements."

Superintendent of Police Raj Karan Nayyar said that the youths are being persuaded to call off the protest and sent back.

"The incident has been videographed. So far, no arrests have been made," he said.

Protests have erupted in several states since Wednesday against the Agnipath scheme to recruit jawans into the army, the navy and the air force for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
