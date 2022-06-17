News
Agnipath: Govt increases upper-age limit for recruitment for 2022

Agnipath: Govt increases upper-age limit for recruitment for 2022

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 17, 2022 00:42 IST
The government on Thursday increased the upper-age limit to 23 years from 21 years for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme for the year 2022 amid widespread protests against the new model for enrolment of soldiers into the three services.

IMAGE: Smoke billows out after youngsters set on fire a bikes at railway track during a protest against the Agnipath scheme, at Ara Railway Station, in Bhojpur district, on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Unveiling the scheme on Tuesday, the government had said the entry age for all new recruits will have to be between 17-and-a-half and 21 years.

 

"Cognizant of the fact that it has not been possible to undertake the recruitment during the last two years, the government has decided that a one-time waiver shall be granted for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022," a defence ministry spokesperson said.

He said the upper-age limit for the recruitment process under the Agnipath scheme for 2022 has been increased to 23 years.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Agnipath: Govt seeks to 'bust myths' amid protests
Agnipath protests: 34 trains cancelled, 72 are delayed
'Indian soldier costs minimum, delivers maximum'
Para Worlds: Lifter Basha wins 2 silver medals
PIX: Australia collapse as SL win rain-hit 2nd ODI
Govt panel recommends reducing Covid booster gap
Neeraj to lead 37-member athletics team in CWG 2022
The War Against Coronavirus

