Violent clashes between yellow vests, cops on May Day

May 02, 2019 08:52 IST

A fresh wave of Yellow Vest protests hit France on Wednesday as thousands of people used the annual May Day rally to protest against French President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies.

IMAGE: Tear gas floats around masked protesters during clashes with French riot police before the start of the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Police resorted to using tear gas and sting grenades to control the crowd gathering near Paris' Montparnasse train station.

IMAGE: Protesters burn street furniture during clashes with riot police. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

The protesters responded by throwing bottles and firecrackers at the police, reported TASS news agency.

IMAGE: An injured protester is evacuated by street medics. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

The demonstrations entered into their 25th week, despite Macron, at a press conference last week, announcing a string of proposals aimed at pacifying the protesters.

IMAGE: French riot police charge towards protesters. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Macron had pledged a 'significant' cut in income tax, especially for the 'middle-class', and vowed to implement a bulk of other reforms.

IMAGE: People including protesters wearing yellow vests attend the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris. Photograph: Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

According to French authorities, 165 protesters were arrested on Wednesday.

IMAGE: French police apprehend protesters during the march. Photograph: Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

Demonstrators donning yellow vests have been taking to streets across France since November 17, to protest against rising fuel prices and Macron's policies.

IMAGE: Street medics check an injured protester before the start of the march. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Calls for the President's resignation have been rampant throughout the agitation.More than 8,000 people have been arrested since November, while 2,000 others have been sent to custody.