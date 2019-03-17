Violence returns to streets of Paris. Courtesy, Yellow vests protesters

March 17, 2019 09:02 IST

Demonstrators have smashed and looted shops in Paris in a resurgence of the gilets jaunes ("yellow vest") protests that started four months ago in France.

Here’s a glimpse of what happened.

A protester throws an European Union flag into the fire of a burning shop during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris. Photograph: Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

A burning newsagent's shop is seen during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris. Photograph: Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

Firefighters work on a car fire during the demonstration. Police say about 10,000 people took part in the protest in the French capital, a marked increase compared with similar demonstrations in recent weeks. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

The rioters also looted several clothing stores and set fire to barricades in scenes reminiscent of the worst yellow-vest riots in Paris in December. Photograph: Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

Saturday's turnout was seen a test of the ongoing strength of the movement, which began in November over fuel tax hikes and quickly ballooned into a rebellion against Macron's policies, seen by the protesters as geared towards the rich. In recent weeks, the protests have dwindled in size. But the interior ministry estimated the turnout in Paris Saturday at 10,000, out of around 32,300 nationwide. That is a fraction of the 282,000 people they said took part in the inaugural demonstrations across France on November 17, but more than the previous weekend. Photograph: Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

Graffiti reads "The show is over" on the Champs-Elysees avenue, during clashes with riot police forces. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Police said close to 240 people were arrested, while prosecutors said more than 100 had been taken into custody. Photograph: /Philippe Wojazer/Reuters