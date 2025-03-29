Usha, J D Vance On Quick Greenland Trip

United States Vice President J D Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance toured the US military's Pituffik space base during their truncated trip to Greenland on Friday, March 28, 2025.

IMAGE: J D and Usha tour the US military's Pituffik space base in Greenland, here and below. All Photographs: Jim WatsonPool via/Reuters

IMAGE: J D and Usha Vance with personnel at the Pituffik space base.

IMAGE: J D Vance and Usha eat a meal with soldiers at the Pituffik space base. Usha is vegetarian, of course.

IMAGE: J D, Usha and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, second from left, stroking his nose, at the Pituffik space base.

IMAGE: J D arrives to speak at the Pituffik space base.

IMAGE: J D, flanked by US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Mike Waltz, speaks at the Pituffik space base.

IMAGE: J D listens as Chris Wright speaks at the Pituffik space base.

IMAGE: J D, Usha Wright and Waltz attend a briefing at the Pituffik space base.

IMAGE: The Vances' motorcade travels through the Pituffik space base.

IMAGE: J D at the Pituffik space base.

IMAGE: And the tour ends! J D and Usha arrive to board Air Force Two after touring the Pituffik space base.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com