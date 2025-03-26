Indians Secured 7% of US Green Cards In 2023

Green card holders have the right to live permanently in the country, but only if they do not commit deportable offences.

IMAGE: The Statue of Liberty in New York harbour. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Last week, US Vice President J D Vance announced on Fox News that a green card holder does not have an indefinite right to remain in the US.

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), green card holders have certain rights and responsibilities while residing in the US.

They have the right to live permanently in the country, but only if they do not commit deportable offences.

They can work in any legal job and are protected under all US laws, including federal, state, and local regulations.

However, Vance stressed that residency is not a lifetime guarantee, and if the president and the secretary of state decide that someone should no longer stay, 'they have no legal right to be here -- it's as simple as that'.

On March 12, the US-based Migration Policy Institute released its Frequently Requested Statistics on Immigrants and Immigration in the United States, which includes data on green card holders.

Here are the highlights of the report.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com