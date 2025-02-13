Toy train, puzzle: Modi's gifts for JD-Usha Vance's kids

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his meeting with United States Vice President JD Vance and his family in France, presented gifts to his two sons and a daughter.

All photographs: @KanchanGupta/X

On his second day in France, Modi met Vance, who was also visiting the country.

Modi gifted a wooden railway toy set to Vivek Vance and a jigsaw puzzle featuring Indian folk paintings to Ewan Blaine Vance.

The wooden railway toy is a timeless classic, combining nostalgia with sustainability. Crafted from natural wood and painted with eco-friendly vegetable dyes, it ensures child safety and environmental consciousness, the officials said.

The jigsaw puzzle celebrates India's rich artistic heritage by featuring various folk painting styles, including the Kalighat pat painting from West Bengal, Santhal painting created by the Santhal tribe and Madhubani painting from Bihar.

The PM also gifted an eco-friendly wooden alphabet set to JD Vance's daughter, Mirabel Rose Vance.

This sustainable wooden alphabet set is a durable, safe, and engaging learning tool, designed to enhance motor skills and cognitive abilities. Unlike plastic alternatives, it is free from harmful chemicals and promotes environmental conservation.

Modi also gifted a Dokra artwork, depicting musicians with studded stonework, to French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Dokra art is a renowned metal-casting tradition from Chhattisgarh, showcasing intricate craftsmanship using the ancient lost-wax technique.

Rooted in the region's rich tribal heritage, this artwork depicts traditional musicians in dynamic poses, highlighting the cultural significance of music, the officials said.

Modi gifted an exquisite silver hand-graved table mirror with floral and peacock motifs to the first lady of France, Brigitte Macron.

The gift traces its origin to the rich traditions of Rajasthan and symbolises masterful craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

Its intricate silver frame features floral and peacock motifs, symbolising beauty, nature and grace, the officials said.

Meticulously engraved and polished to a brilliant shine, the mirror reflects Rajasthan's rich tradition of metalwork.