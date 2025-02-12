HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Usha Vance, Elegant, Poised Radiant

By REDIFF NEWS
February 12, 2025 13:32 IST

Usha Chilukuri Vance took her first overseas trip as the second Lady of the United States to Paris with her husband US Vice President J D Vance and their three children.

On Tuesday, February 11, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron welcomed the Vances at the Elysee Palace for the AI Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi also met up with the Vances in Paris.

IMAGE: French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron with US Vice President J D Vance and Usha Chilukuri Vance at the Elysee Palace in Paris, February 11, 2025. Photograph: Abdul Saboor/Reuters

 

IMAGE: J D and Usha arrive. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Macron greets JD. Photograph: Abdul Saboor/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Macrons and the Vances.
Just for the record, Brigitte is 71, Emmanuel is 47, JD is 40 and Usha turned 39 on January 6. Photograph: Abdul Saboor/Reuters

 

IMAGE: JD catches up with Brigitte as their spouses look on. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi with J D Vance and Usha at the US Ambassador's residence in Paris. Photograph: Leah Millis/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: French Minister Manuel Valls greets JD and Usha as they arrive at Paris' Orly airport, February 10, 2025. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: JD, Usha and their children Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel arrive in Paris. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
