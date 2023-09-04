PIX: Top lawyer Harish Salve weds for 3rd time

Harish Salve, former Solicitor General of India and one of the country's top lawyers, got married for the third time in a private ceremony in London on Sunday.

Photograph: Courtesy, Kumar Mihir Mishra/X (formerly Twitter)

Salve exchanged vows with bride Trina in the presence of close friends.

India's top industrialists Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, Sunil Mittal, LN Mittal, SP Lohia, and Gopi Hinduja attended the reception.

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi and model Ujjwala Raut were also photographed at the wedding.

The 68-year-old senior lawyer was earlier married to Meenakshi (his first wife) and Caroline Brossard later in 2020.

Salve and Meenakshi divorced over three decades of marriage in June 2020.

They have two daughters Sakshi and Saaniya, according to media reports.

Videos of the wedding has now gone viral on social media.

Salve served as the Solicitor General of India from November 1999 to November 2002.