Inside Belgium's city of statues

August 02, 2019 08:59 IST

A stone gargoyle, a gilded fairy, a cast-bronze king and other fantastical statues came alive in Belgium as street artists showed off their creations at Europe's biggest "living statue" festival held at Marche-en-Famenne.

Living statues are a common sight in many cities, but it is rare to see such a diverse range of this peculiar form of street art for which performers must keep still for painfully long periods of time to create the desired illusion.

Help!! It's a gargoyle that has come to life. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Ole.... The Bullfighter is here for his battle. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

It's a match made in heaven for this couple at the 'Golden Wedding'. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Let the 'Le Sommelier' pick out the best wine for you. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

The 'King' takes a selfie with his subjects. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

The Granny makes an appearance at the festival. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

The 'Mirror Family' makes you reflect, doesn't he? Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Hurry and take cover. A storm's coming. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

An artist called "The woman and the pram" keep waiting. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters