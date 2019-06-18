Tears & heartbreak as family bids adieu to fallen hero

June 18, 2019 19:19 IST

Thousands turned up to pay their last respects to Major Ketan Sharma, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, as his mortal remains were brought to his hometown Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Family member mourns near the coffin of Major Ketan Sharma, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, at RVC Centre, in Meerut. Photograph: PTI Photo

The 29-year-old officer was killed in an encounter in Achabal area of the south Kashmir district on Monday. A terrorist was also killed in the gun fight which broke out after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area.

Sharma's mortal remains were flown from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat paid tributes to the slain officer at the Palam airport in the national capital before his mortal remains were taken to Meerut.

IMAGE: Wife and sister of Major Ketan Sharma mourn near his coffin. The 29-year-old officer had resumed duty just days ago. Photograph: PTI Photo

The slain armyman, who will be cremated in Surajkund later, was accorded a gun salute by his colleagues.

A pall of gloom descended on the slain officer's residence in Kanker Kher area. Senior army officers consoled Sharma's family. State minister Suresh Rana also visited his house.

IMAGE: Sharma's wife has been inconsolable since she learnt about her husband's death. Photograph: PTI Photo

Sharma's father, Ravindra Kumar Sharma, said his son had returned to work on May 27 after a 20-day leave.

Besides his parents, Sharma is survived by his wife and a five-year-old daughter.

IMAGE: Army Chief Bipin Rawat pays tributes to Major Ketan Sharma after his mortal remains were brought at AFS Palam, in New Delhi. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

Sharma's wife has been inconsolable since she learnt about her husband's death, while their daughter hasn't realised yet that her father is no more.