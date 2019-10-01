Superb September in images

October 01, 2019 08:50 IST

From Hurricane Dorian to Hong Kong protests to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega event in Houston, Texas, United States -- these are the big moments that shaped the month of September.



An anti-extradition bill protester is detained by riot police during a protest outside Mong Kok police station, in Hong Kong. Anti-government protests have rocked Hong Kong for months and the situation shows no sign of dying down. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

A man's facial hair blows in the wind as he takes a selfie along the waterfront ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Charleston, South Carolina, United States. Dorian -- the most powerful storm to hit the Bahamas since records began -- left widespread devastation, at least 43 dead and many more still missing. Powerful winds, rain and surges of sea water caused by the category five storm pummelled the islands for three days as it slowly edged towards the United States. The storm then headed northwards, triggering warnings of high winds and storm surges in the Carolinas before battering Canada's Nova Scotia province as a post-tropical cyclone. Photograph: Randall Hill/Reuters

Dancers of China's Peacock Contemporary Dance Company perform Yang Liping's Rite of Spring during the International Contemporary Dance Festival on the stage of Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia. Photograph: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the testing of a super-large multiple rocket launcher in North Korea. This launch, analysts say, was at least the fourth new missile system unveiled by North Korea since denuclearisation talks stalled at a February summit between Kim and the US president Donald Trump. Photograph: KCNA/Reuters

Grace Mugabe sits below a portrait of her late husband, former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, at her residence, The 'Blue Roof' in Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe. Mugabe died in Singapore aged 95. The former political prisoner turned guerrilla leader stormed to power in the 1980 elections after a mounting rebellion and economic sanctions forced the Rhodesian government to the negotiating table. Photograph: Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters

The 'Tribute in Light' seen from the bronze parapet surrounding the North Pool, rises skyward on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City. Throughout the United States services were held to mark the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks to remember the 2,977 people who were killed in New York, the Pentagon and in a field in rural Pennsylvania. Photograph: Afton Almaraz/Getty Images

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg gets a congratulatory kiss from his husband Chasten as they stand behind former Vice President Joe Biden onstage at the conclusion of the 2020 Democratic US presidential debate in Houston, Texas, US. The South Bend mayor is the fastest-rising Democratic candidate in the crowded presidential field, which include candidates like Senators Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker. He is also the first serious presidential contender who is openly gay. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

A Kashmiri girl holds a placard as she shouts slogans at a protest site after Friday prayers during restrictions following scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar. It's been more than 55 days but the restrictions and clampdown continues, with no end in sight. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

A gallery assistant poses in front of 'The Creator' by Damien Hirst during an exhibition of his new work entitled 'Mandalas' at the White Cube in London, Britain. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

United States President Donald Trump participates in the "Howdy Modi" event with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston, Texas, US. The mega-event held at Houston's NRG stadium saw a turnout of over 50,000 people. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Phoebe Waller-Bridge celebrates after winning for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for "Fleabag." Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s critically-acclaimed auteur comedy “Fleabag” took the coveted comedy series category, as well as lead comedy actress (for Waller-Bridge), comedy writing (also for Waller-Bridge) and comedy directing (for Harry Bradbeer). Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as US President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in a still image from video taken in New York City, US. The 16-year-old Swede excoriated world leaders for their “betrayal” of young people through their inertia over the climate crisis at a United Nations summit. In a stinging speech, the teen climate activist told governments that “you are still not mature enough to tell it like it is. You are failing us. But the young people are starting to understand your betrayal.” Photograph: Andrew Hofstetter/Reuters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau balances a baby during a campaign stop alongside local Liberal candidate Andrea Kaiser in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. Just a week after he launched his re-election campaign, Trudeau was caught in a scandal after a photo emerged showing him wearing brownface makeup to an Arabian Nights party at the private school where he was teaching in 2001. Photograph: Cole Burston/Getty Images

A protester stands outside the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom after the hearing on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament ahead of Brexit, in London, Britain. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Participants dressed in traditional attire pose for pictures during rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, in preparations for the upcoming Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters