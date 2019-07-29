3 killed, many injured in shootout at US food festival

July 29, 2019 09:31 IST

Gunfire broke out at a food festival in California on Sunday afternoon (local time).

IMAGE: People run as an active shooter was reported at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, south of San Jose, California, US. Photograph: @wavyia/Twitter/Reuters

The shooting, which took place shooting at the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California, is still active and the shooter has not been apprehended yet.

According to reports, three people have been killed and many others have been injured.

In a tweet, the Gilroy Police Department said, "The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B."

Video posted on social media appeared to shows the festival attendees running about in confusion with one loud popping heard in the background.

United States President Donald Trump reacting to the news, urged people to be "careful and safe".

"Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!," tweeted Trump.

California Senator Kamala Harris has also tweeted about the shooting and said her office is closely monitoring the situation.

"Grateful to first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy and keeping those injured by such senseless violence in my thoughts. My office is closely monitoring the situation," Kamala Harris tweeted.

-- With inputs from Agencies