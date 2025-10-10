HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 5 killed as house collapses after powerful blast in Ayodhya

5 killed as house collapses after powerful blast in Ayodhya

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 10, 2025 10:32 IST

x

At least five people were killed and several others were injured after a house collapsed following a powerful explosion in Pagla Bhari village under the Pura Kalandar police station area of Ayodhya on Thursday, officials said.

IMAGES: Rescue and search operations are underway following an explosion in a house, in Ayodhya. Photographs: ANI video grab

Circle Officer (CO) Shailendra Singh told PTI that several people were still feared trapped under the debris, and rescue operations were underway. "Five people have died in the explosion, a few have been injured, and efforts are on to rescue those trapped. The cause of the blast is not yet clear," Singh said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police, the fire department and the local administration teams rushed to the spot.

 

Rescue workers have been using excavators to clear the rubble, while nearby houses have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Officials have appealed to residents to stay away from the accident site to facilitate rescue efforts. Senior police and administrative officers are supervising the operation and have begun an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.

Ayodhya SSP Gaurav Grover said that the owner of the house, which got demolished in the blast, was Pappu Gupta, a local resident. "We are collecting the evidences from the spot," said the officer.

He said that a search operation is being conducted in nearby villages.

District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde, however, did not comment on the reason behind the blast.

Funde said that the forensic team is on the spot and investigating the incident. However, the deceased have not been identified yet, he said, adding that there is no information about the injured till now.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives.

According to an official statement, the chief minister has directed senior officials to rush to the spot, ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, and personally oversee the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Blast in 2 scooters near mosque rocks Kanpur; 6 injured
Blast in 2 scooters near mosque rocks Kanpur; 6 injured
40 gas cylinders explode as tanker rams LPG truck; 1 dead
40 gas cylinders explode as tanker rams LPG truck; 1 dead
8 arrested over Cuttack violence; VHP calls 12-hour bandh
8 arrested over Cuttack violence; VHP calls 12-hour bandh
Fresh violence in Cuttack, internet shut for 24 hrs
Fresh violence in Cuttack, internet shut for 24 hrs
7 killed, 7 hurt in blast at UP firecracker factory
7 killed, 7 hurt in blast at UP firecracker factory

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Mahabharata Animations You Must Watch

webstory image 2

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

webstory image 3

10 Kate Winslet Films On OTT

VIDEOS

Epic Welcome! Rajnath receives stunning smoke ceremony in Australia9:21

Epic Welcome! Rajnath receives stunning smoke ceremony in...

'Mujhe Mumbai aakar bahut khushi hui,' British PM Starmer speaks in Hindi0:41

'Mujhe Mumbai aakar bahut khushi hui,' British PM Starmer...

Jasmin Bhasin Slays in a Cool Look, Wins Hearts with Her Adorable Smile!0:38

Jasmin Bhasin Slays in a Cool Look, Wins Hearts with Her...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO