Blast in 2 scooters near mosque rocks Kanpur; 6 injured

Two scooters parked in the congested Mishri Bazar near a mosque in Kanpur exploded seconds apart, injuring eight people and damaging nearby shops, police have said.

IMAGE: Police officials at the spot after a blast near the Markaz Mosque, in Kanpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

The blasts occurred Wednesday around 7.30 pm in the crowded Moolganj area. The sound of the explosions, which took place near the Markaz mosque, was heard up to 500 metres from the spot.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal told PTI that eight people had been injured in the blasts that took place in two scooters.

The injured were rushed to hospital. Two of them were discharged after first aid and four others, who suffered serious burn injuries, were referred to King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

The remaining two are under observation at the Kanpur hospital and were said to be out of danger, the officer said.

IMAGE: Police officials and dog squad inspect the blast site. Photograph: ANI Photo

Preliminary inquiry revealed that one of the scooters belonged to Ashwani Kumar, who was among the injured shifted to Lucknow. He told police that he had gone to the market to buy decorative lights for Diwali, the commissioner said.

The second scooter belongs to Vijendra Prasad Rastogi, a resident of Govind Nagar. Police have not been able to contact him so far, he said.

Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Special Task Force (STF) were roped in to investigate the incident.

"Nothing is being ruled out at this stage. Forensic experts and specialised teams are examining every aspect to ascertain the source and nature of the blast," Lal said.

"Since Diwali is approaching, we are exploring the possibility of a firecracker-related explosion as well," he said, adding that a terror angle is not ruled out.

IMAGE: Police officials inspect the site. Photograph: ANI Photo

Security has been tightened in the neighbouring areas and all precautionary measures are being taken to curb rumour-mongering, the officer said.

A bomb disposal squad, forensic experts and anti-sabotage teams visited the spot to collect samples.

Intelligence units were tasked with analysing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify any possible suspects, police said.

The blast damaged the walls of nearby shops.

Shopkeeper Mohammad Uwais said, "We were sitting inside the shop when suddenly there was a loud blast. People were startled and items of shops were scattered all over the road."