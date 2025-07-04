HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
43 dead, 37 missing as rains ravage Himachal Pradesh

43 dead, 37 missing as rains ravage Himachal Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 04, 2025 13:55 IST

Forty-three people have been killed and 37 gone missing in Himachal Pradesh due to the ravages of weather -- cloudburst, flash floods, landslide -- since the onset of monsoon last month, officials on Friday said.

IMAGE: Houses damaged by a cloudburst caused by rain at Seraj Valley in Mandi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Monsoon hit the state on June 20 and has since then cost it Rs 5,000 crore in damages.

Of the 43, 14 were killed in cloudbursts, eight in flash floods, and one in a landslide, while seven were drowned.

 

The most deaths, 17, took place in Mandi district where ten instances of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides wreaked havoc on Tuesday.

A search is still on for 31 people missing from this district alone, officials said.

IMAGE: A vehicle stuck in debris after the cloudburst. Photograph: ANI Photo

On Friday, the soldiers from the National Disaster Response Force rescued 65 people trapped in Bharad, Deji, Payala, and Rukchui villages after heavy rain.

The downpour, followed by landslides, damaged roads and caused rivers to swell, which cut off many villages and deposited debris to people's houses and fields.

More than 150 houses, 106 cattle sheds, 31 vehicles, 14 bridges and several roads have suffered damage, while 164 cattle have perished in the various inclemencies.

Five relief camps have been set up to house the 402 people rescued, 348 of them from Mandi alone.

Meanwhile, 280 roads, including 156 in Mandi, 49 in Sirmaur, and 36 in Kullu districts, were rendered out of bounds for vehicular traffic, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

IMAGE: A view of a swollen Beas river in Mandi. Photograph: ANI Photo

A total of 332 transformers and 784 water supply schemes are disrupted in the state, it said.

The Local met office has issued an Orange Alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rain in isolated parts of the state from Saturday to Tuesday.

Intermittent rain continued to lash parts of Himachal.

Aghar has received 71.4 mm of rain since Thursday evening, followed by Ghaghas 38.6 mm, Sarahan 36.4 mm, Nagrota Suriyan 31.4 mm, Kandaghat 31 mm, Karsog 27.4 mm, Murari Devi 24.4 mm, Kangra 22.7 mm, and Palampur 21.2 mm.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
