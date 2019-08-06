News
Rediff.com  » News » U'khand: 9 children dead as school van falls into gorge

U'khand: 9 children dead as school van falls into gorge

August 06, 2019 14:10 IST

IMAGE: Mangled remains of a school van which fell into a deep gorge killing nine children and injuring 10 others, in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district. Photograph: PTI Photo

Nine children died and 10 were injured when a van taking them to school fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday.

 

The accident occurred on the Pratap Nagar-Kangsali-Madan Negi road near Lambgaon. The van was on way to the Angels International School, he said

Nine school children and 10 were injured. The children who received serious injuries have been brought to the district hospital, Tehri District Magistrate V Shanmugam said.

IMAGE: A child injured in a road accident is shifted to the hospital. Photograph: PTI Photo

The children are from the Kangsali village and aged between four to 13 years.

