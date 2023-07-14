News
'Sare Jahan Se Achha' resonates at Bastille Day Parade

By THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
Last updated on: July 14, 2023 17:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour with an Indian tri-services marching contingent wowing crowds in Paris during the French National Day celebrations.

Marching to the tune of Saare Jahan Se Accha, the 269-member Indian tri-services contingent participated in the parade and joined the flypast.

 

 

The contingent was led by Cdr Vrat Baghel. He was followed by his deputies, Lt Cdr Disha Amrith, Lt Cdr Rajat Tripathi and Lt Cdr Jittin Lalitha Dharmaraj.

Prime Minister Modi saluted the Indian contingent as it passed the dais where Macron, he and other dignitaries were seated.

The French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in the French consciousness as it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789.

Modi attends French National Day celebrations

Modi attends French National Day celebrations

Made-in-India weapons dominate 74th R-Day parade

Made-in-India weapons dominate 74th R-Day parade

