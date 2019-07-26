News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » PHOTOS: Rebuilding the Notre Dame

PHOTOS: Rebuilding the Notre Dame

July 26, 2019 09:16 IST

Three months after a fire ravaged the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, a rare glimpse inside the burned masterpiece revealed it to be eerily empty and with rubble still littering the nave.

Parts of a destroyed rib vault and scaffolding are seen during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral. The chief architect of France's historic monuments says that three months after the April 15 fire that devastated Notre Dame Cathedral the site is still being secured. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/Pool/Reuters
 

Damage on the nave and rubble during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral. Paris prosecutors said in June that a poorly stubbed-out cigarette or an electrical fault could have started the fire and opened an investigation into criminal negligence, without targeting any individual. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/Pool/Reuters

The building's buttress during the renovation work. The 850-year-old World Heritage landmark emerged largely unscathed from the inferno. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/Pool/Reuters

A part of the nave is seen through a safety net at the French landmark. Great protective nets have been hung to prevent objects falling from the roof and causing damage. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/Pool/Reuters

Workers stand next to an excavator robot. The risk of collapse is still so great that only remote-controlled machines are allowed to access some areas. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/Pool/Reuters

Despite the damage, the great cathedral's grandeur remains with the great rosette stained glass window radiating colour in the summer sunshine. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/Pool/Reuters

Three months ago, the cathedral would have been packed with worshippers and tourists admiring the Gothic architecture and famed stained-glass windows. However, today it is eerily empty, with rubble still lying on the floors. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/Pool/Reuters

A part of a destroyed ribbed vault seen at the structure. According to a report by The New York Times, the Notre Dame still stands solely due to the enormous risks taken by firefighters in the third and fourth hours of the blaze. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/Pool/Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron has set a five year deadline for the renovation. However, for Culture Minister Franck Riester the first thing is to ensure the Notre Dame. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/Pool/Reuters

A light cable is spanned between columns during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/Pool/Reuters

The full extent of the damage to the cathedral is yet to be determined. But the initial guesstimate is billions. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/Pool/Reuters

The organ in the Notre-Dame Cathedral. Major European insurers expect France to bear the bulk of the cost of rebuilding the Notre-Dame Cathedral. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/Pool/Reuters
AGENCIES
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

'Will rebuild' Notre Dame, vows Macron after huge fire

'Will rebuild' Notre Dame, vows Macron after huge fire

What the Notre Dame could now look like

What the Notre Dame could now look like

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use