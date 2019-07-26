PHOTOS: Rebuilding the Notre Dame

July 26, 2019 09:16 IST

Three months after a fire ravaged the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, a rare glimpse inside the burned masterpiece revealed it to be eerily empty and with rubble still littering the nave.

Parts of a destroyed rib vault and scaffolding are seen during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral. The chief architect of France's historic monuments says that three months after the April 15 fire that devastated Notre Dame Cathedral the site is still being secured. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/Pool/Reuters

Damage on the nave and rubble during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral. Paris prosecutors said in June that a poorly stubbed-out cigarette or an electrical fault could have started the fire and opened an investigation into criminal negligence, without targeting any individual. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/Pool/Reuters

The building's buttress during the renovation work. The 850-year-old World Heritage landmark emerged largely unscathed from the inferno. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/Pool/Reuters

A part of the nave is seen through a safety net at the French landmark. Great protective nets have been hung to prevent objects falling from the roof and causing damage. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/Pool/Reuters

Workers stand next to an excavator robot. The risk of collapse is still so great that only remote-controlled machines are allowed to access some areas. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/Pool/Reuters

Despite the damage, the great cathedral's grandeur remains with the great rosette stained glass window radiating colour in the summer sunshine. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/Pool/Reuters

Three months ago, the cathedral would have been packed with worshippers and tourists admiring the Gothic architecture and famed stained-glass windows. However, today it is eerily empty, with rubble still lying on the floors. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/Pool/Reuters

A part of a destroyed ribbed vault seen at the structure. According to a report by The New York Times, the Notre Dame still stands solely due to the enormous risks taken by firefighters in the third and fourth hours of the blaze. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/Pool/Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron has set a five year deadline for the renovation. However, for Culture Minister Franck Riester the first thing is to ensure the Notre Dame. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/Pool/Reuters

A light cable is spanned between columns during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/Pool/Reuters

The full extent of the damage to the cathedral is yet to be determined. But the initial guesstimate is billions. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/Pool/Reuters