Ravana goes up in flames as India celebrates Dussehra

Dussehra festivities returned to their usual grandeur after two years of muted celebrations as Covid fears subsided and people came out in their millions to watch the burning of Ravana effigies across the country on Wednesday to mark the victory of good over evil.

Huge effigies of demon king Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnad went up in flames at various grounds across the length and breadth of the country in ceremonies attended by huge crowds unbounded by Covid restrictions of the past two years.

Here are a few glimpses of celebrations.

IMAGE: An effigy of Ravana burns during Dussehra celebrations, in Amritsar. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: An effigy of Ravana burns during Dussehra celebrations, in Chandigarh. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Effigy of the demon King Ravana burns during Dussehra celebrations of Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Effigies of demon King Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad during Dussehra festival celebrations at BLW ground, in Varanasi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad go up in flames during Dussehra celebrations, in Gurugram. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Effigies of Ravana and Kumbhkaran being burnt on the occasion of Dussehra Celebrations, in Jaipur. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Actor Prabhas aims with a bow symbolically for burning of demon King Ravana during Dussehra celebrations of Luv Kush Ramlila, at the Red Fort, in New Delhi. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo