News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ravana goes up in flames as India celebrates Dussehra

Ravana goes up in flames as India celebrates Dussehra

October 05, 2022 22:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dussehra festivities returned to their usual grandeur after two years of muted celebrations as Covid fears subsided and people came out in their millions to watch the burning of Ravana effigies across the country on Wednesday to mark the victory of good over evil.

 

Huge effigies of demon king Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnad went up in flames at various grounds across the length and breadth of the country in ceremonies attended by huge crowds unbounded by Covid restrictions of the past two years.

Here are a few glimpses of celebrations.

IMAGE: An effigy of Ravana burns during Dussehra celebrations, in Amritsar. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: An effigy of Ravana burns during Dussehra celebrations, in Chandigarh. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Effigy of the demon King Ravana burns during Dussehra celebrations of Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Effigies of demon King Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad during Dussehra festival celebrations at BLW ground, in Varanasi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad go up in flames during Dussehra celebrations, in Gurugram. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Effigies of Ravana and Kumbhkaran being burnt on the occasion of Dussehra Celebrations, in Jaipur. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Actor Prabhas aims with a bow symbolically for burning of demon King Ravana during Dussehra celebrations of Luv Kush Ramlila, at the Red Fort, in New Delhi. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: An artist dress up as Ravana performs an act before the effigy of Ravana gets burnt at 'Lav Kush Ramlila' on the occasion of Dussehra Celebration in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
 
Print this article
Yeh Hai India: Ravan Ready For Dussera
Yeh Hai India: Ravan Ready For Dussera
Dussehra Wishes From Kohli, Shami, SKY..
Dussehra Wishes From Kohli, Shami, SKY..
What Ravana can teach YOU!
What Ravana can teach YOU!
SA showing out-of-form Bavuma some TLC
SA showing out-of-form Bavuma some TLC
33 killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
33 killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
Caller threatens to kill Ambanis, blow up Antilia
Caller threatens to kill Ambanis, blow up Antilia
History in the making for Paris Games and Kipchoge
History in the making for Paris Games and Kipchoge
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'We discovered many unknown facts about Ravana'

'We discovered many unknown facts about Ravana'

Was Ravana the world's first aviator?

Was Ravana the world's first aviator?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances