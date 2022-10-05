Dussehra Greetings From Kohli, Shami, SKY...

Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Mithali Raj, Surya Kumar Yadav among others tweeted their wishes for Dussehra.

Virat Kohli: 'May the light always prevail. Happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones.'

Mithali Raj: 'May Lord Rama and Maa Durga bless us all with the strength and courage to follow the path of righteousness and virtue. My heartiest greetings and best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.'

Mohammad Shami: 'On the happy occasion of Dussehra, I pray that Lord Ram fills your life with lots of happiness, prosperity, and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family.'

Surya Kumar Yadav: 'Wishing everyone a very happy Dussehra! May god fill your life with love, success and happiness.'

Dinesh Karthik: 'Wishing everyone a very happy Dussehra. May this festival be full of happiness, prosperity and positivity. #Dussehra.'

Shubman Gill: 'May the auspicious occasion of Dussehra bring you and your family abundance of happiness, peace and prosperity.'

Smriti Mandhana: 'Let the joy of festivity embrace you and your loved ones on the occasion of Dussehra this year! Very Happy Dussehra to you and your family. #HappyDussehra.'

Shikhar Dhawan: 'The celebrations of Vijaya Dashami be full of high spirits and vibrant colours for you and your loved ones. Warm wishes on #Dussehra.'

Sachin Tendulkar: 'Let's come together to celebrate the victory of good over evil on the auspicious festival of Dussehra. May this day bring us happiness, good health & prosperity.'

K L Rahul: 'Love, light and prosperity to all. Wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra.'