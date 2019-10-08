First Rafale jet handed over to Rajnath Singh

October 08, 2019 18:39 IST

The first of the 36 French-built Rafale fighter jet bearing the tail number RB-001 was formally delivered to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Bordeax on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivers a speech during a ceremony for the delivery of the first Rafale fighter to the Indian Air Force at the factory of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation in Merignac near Bordeaux, France. Photograph: Regis Duvignau/Reuters

Singh received the aircraft at the Rafale fighter jet handing-over ceremony at Merignac in the presence of French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly. Members of the top military brass of France as well as senior officials of Dassault Aviation, the makers of Rafale, were also present at the ceremony.

The RB in the tail number denotes the initials of Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Bhadauria who played a key role in the signing of the biggest ever defence deal of India worth above Rs 60,000 crore for 36 fighter planes.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits the assembly line for Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets before a ceremony at the factory of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation in Merignac. Photograph:Regis Duvignau/Reuters

The ceremony coincided with the foundation ceremony of the IAF.

Singh arrived in France for a three-day visit on Monday.

Upon the arrival, the defence minister tweeted that the visit was aimed at expanding the existing strategic partnership between both the countries.

IMAGE: A view shows the assembly line for Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets. Photograph: Regis Duvignau/Reuters

"Bonjour Paris! Delighted to be in France. This great nation is India's important strategic partner and our special relationship goes far beyond the realm of formal ties. My visit to France is aimed at expanding the existing strategic partnership between both the countries." the tweet read.

"Naturally, everyone is excited about Rafale coming to India and Rafale will be handed over tomorrow (Tuesday), you too should witness the ceremony," Singh said.

IMAGE: A man takes pictures of the first Rafale fighter jet to the Indian Air Force at the factory of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation in Merignac. Photograph: Regis Duvignau/Reuters

Earlier on Tuesday, the defence minister held a meeting with French President Emanuel Macron during which the two leaders resolved to take the relationship between the two countries to the next level.

Singh described the meeting as warm and productive and said it demonstrated the depth of India-France bilateral partnerships, "especially in the defence sector, which has significantly strengthened in recent times."