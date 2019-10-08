News
Rediff.com  » News » Air Force Day: Balakot heroes, Abhinandan soar high

Air Force Day: Balakot heroes, Abhinandan soar high

October 08, 2019 13:48 IST

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman of the Indian Air Force who shot down a Pakistan air force F-16 during a dogfight on February 27 earlier this year, flew a MiG-21 Bison aircraft during the Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Base.

Three Mirage 2000 aircraft and two Su-30MKI fighter aircraft also flew in the 'Avenger formation'. The planes are being flown by pilots who took part in Balakot airstrike.

Here are highlights from the parade. 

>> Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in his MiG 21 Bison at the parade

 

Tejas at the 87th Indian Air Force Day parade. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo
 

IAF aircraft Tejas performs during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

Tejas performs as an Apache helicopter is seen parked in the foreground. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

IAF helicopters Sarang perform during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

IAF's newly-inducted Apache helicopters take to the skies. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

IAF's CH-47 Chinook during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

Viewers watch the newly-inducted IAF helicopters Chiknook as they perform during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase, in Ghaziabad. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

Indian Air Force's Akash Ganga team demonstrate their skills. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo
