HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Rain fury continues in Mumbai; rail, road traffic hit

Rain fury continues in Mumbai; rail, road traffic hit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 19, 2025 09:37 IST

x

Mumbai witnessed severe inundation in low-lying areas, delayed local train services and traffic snarls at various places on Tuesday morning as there was no respite from heavy rains in the metropolis and neighbouring areas.

IMAGE: People, motorist wade through a flooded water after heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Schools and colleges were shut in Mumbai in view of the relentless rains and the 'red alert' warning issued by the IMD, which forecast extremely heavy showers at isolated places here and neighbouring cities on Tuesday.

The Directorate of Higher Education has declared a holiday for all senior colleges in the Konkan region of Maharashtra in the wake of the heavy rainfall.

 

The order applies to colleges in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

IMAGE: Vikhroli suburb in Mumbai recording the highest rainfall at 194.5 mm in 21 hours from 8.30 am on Monday till 5.30 am on Tuesday. Photograph: Hemant Waje/Rediff.com

A day after heavy showers battered Mumbai, its residents again faced the rain fury on Tuesday as various roads were submerged and traffic movement was disrupted since early morning.

Local train services were delayed and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's bus services were diverted at a few locations due to submerged roads, as per officials.

Several parts of the city, including Borivali, Andheri, Sion, Dadar and Chembur, witnessed intense downpour through the night and the rain continued in the morning as well, resulting in water-logging in low-lying areas, including Gandhi Market.

IMAGE: Local train services were delayed and the BEST buses services were diverted at a few locations due to submerged roads. Photograph: / Rediff.com

As per civic officials, the island city recorded more rain compared to suburbs between 5 am and 6 am on Tuesday.

Mumbai Central, Parel, Grant Road, Malabar Hill, Dadar, Worli and some other areas recorded 40 mm to 65 mm rainfall in just one hour, leading to water-logging at many places.

Between 8 am on Monday and 6 am Tuesday, the island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 128.86 mm, 154.37 mm and 185.74 mm, respectively, a civic official said.

Vikhroli suburb in Mumbai recording the highest rainfall at 194.5 mm in 21 hours from 8.30 am on Monday till 5.30 am on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

IMAGE: The IMD has issued a Red alert. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Santacruz recorded 185 mm rain, followed by Juhu 173.5 mm, Byculla 167 mm and Bandra 157 mm during the period, the IMD said.

Colaba and Mahalaxmi areas reported comparatively lower rainfall at 79.8 mm and 71.9 mm, respectively, it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Red alert in Mumbai as roads flooded, rail, air traffic hit
Red alert in Mumbai as roads flooded, rail, air traffic hit
School bus with children stuck in flooded Mumbai road
School bus with children stuck in flooded Mumbai road
Mumbai received 18 cm of rains in 8 hours!
Mumbai received 18 cm of rains in 8 hours!
IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, 6 Maha districts
IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, 6 Maha districts
Heavy rains batter Mumbai; 2 killed in landslide
Heavy rains batter Mumbai; 2 killed in landslide

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why You Need To Know What VO₂ Max Is: 10 Facts

webstory image 2

Rain 101: Meet the Types of Rain!

webstory image 3

Why Indian Companies Trust Indian Email Providers

VIDEOS

Sharvari Wagh spotted outside gym0:32

Sharvari Wagh spotted outside gym

Villagers protest over the alleged assault of army jawan in Meerut2:46

Villagers protest over the alleged assault of army jawan...

Jaishankar holds crucial meeting with Chinese FM in Delhi 4:58

Jaishankar holds crucial meeting with Chinese FM in Delhi

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV