Rahul Gandhi visits bike mechanics' workshops in Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Karol Bagh in Delhi on Tuesday and interacted with them.

Photographs: @INCIndia/Twitter

Gandhi posted pictures of his interaction with the mechanics on Facebook and wrote: "Learning from the hands that turn the wrenches, and keep the wheels of Bharat moving."

The Congress also shared pictures on Facebook of the former party chief working on motorcycles and interacting with the mechanics.

"These hands create India. The grease on these clothes is our pride and self respect. Only a people's hero works to encourage them. Shri Rahul Gandhi with bike mechanics at Karol Bagh in Delhi. 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' continues...," the opposition party said in a post on the social media platform.