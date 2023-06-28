News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul Gandhi visits bike mechanics' workshops in Delhi

Rahul Gandhi visits bike mechanics' workshops in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 28, 2023 10:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Karol Bagh in Delhi on Tuesday and interacted with them.

Photographs: @INCIndia/Twitter

Gandhi posted pictures of his interaction with the mechanics on Facebook and wrote: "Learning from the hands that turn the wrenches, and keep the wheels of Bharat moving."

The Congress also shared pictures on Facebook of the former party chief working on motorcycles and interacting with the mechanics.

"These hands create India. The grease on these clothes is our pride and self respect. Only a people's hero works to encourage them. Shri Rahul Gandhi with bike mechanics at Karol Bagh in Delhi. 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' continues...," the opposition party said in a post on the social media platform.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Cong campaign to 'spread Rahul Gandhi's message'
Cong campaign to 'spread Rahul Gandhi's message'
PHOTOS: Meet the new Gandhi on the block
PHOTOS: Meet the new Gandhi on the block
WATCH: Rahul's sweet moment as he feeds ice-cream to a child
WATCH: Rahul's sweet moment as he feeds ice-cream to a child
Sensex, Nifty touch all-time highs in early trade
Sensex, Nifty touch all-time highs in early trade
Carlsen, Chess.com beat Niemann's lawsuit
Carlsen, Chess.com beat Niemann's lawsuit
Jeera prices up 73% since Jan 2023 amid rising demand
Jeera prices up 73% since Jan 2023 amid rising demand
Fan leaves everything to Neymar in will!
Fan leaves everything to Neymar in will!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

PIX: When Rahul Gandhi took a truck ride to Chandigarh

PIX: When Rahul Gandhi took a truck ride to Chandigarh

Rahul's truck ride a security breach: Haryana minister

Rahul's truck ride a security breach: Haryana minister

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances