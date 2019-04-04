Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad

April 04, 2019 12:22 IST

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday filed nomination paper for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

IMAGE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, files his nomination paper for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. Photograph: Courtesy @INCIndia/Twitter

Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi and senior Congress leaders including K C Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik, submitted the papers before the district Collector A R Ajayakumar at the district headquarters in Wayanad.

Heavy security was in place in and around the collectorate ahead of the high profile visit of the Congress chief.

Earlier, Gandhi, Priyanka and other leaders, reached by a special helicopter that landed in a nearby school ground.

Braving the scorching heat, thousands of party workers including women and youth gathered waving party flags and raising slogans.

Gandhi also led a roadshow after completing the nomination procedures.

IMAGE: Gandhis hold a roadshow after filing the nomination. Photograph: ANI

Rahul is contesting from the seat in Kerala in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

He reached Wayanad on Thursday morning in a helicopter from Kozhikode, where he was staying at a guest house after arriving in Kerala on Wednesday.

While leaving the guest house in Kozhikode, the Congress chief was greeted by a huge crowd.

He stopped his car and stepped out to greet party workers, who were standing there for hours.

Photograph: / Rediff.com IMAGE: Congress supporters gather to greet Rahul.

Three-year-old Zoya, who was among the people waiting to get a glimpse of the Gandhi siblings, was greeted by Rahul.

"We were waiting since 8 am. Last night also we waited so long, but couldn't meet him. We are so happy that we could meet him," Zoya's mother told reporters.

Rahul also shook hands with some party workers before he moved on.