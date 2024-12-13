IMAGE: Viswanathan Anand shared a heartwarming throwback photo. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Viswanathan Anand/X

Five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand continues to revel in D. Gukesh's remarkable World Chess Championship triumph.

On Friday, Anand shared a heartwarming throwback photo on social media, capturing a young Gukesh alongside the chess legend.

On Thursday, the 18-year-old Gukesh stunned the chess world by defeating reigning champion Ding Liren in a nail-biting final game to claim the prestigious title. With this victory, Gukesh became only the second Indian to achieve the feat after Anand himself.

Anand's post affectionately dubbed Gukesh as the ‘boy who would be king,’ a testament to the immense potential he saw in the young talent years ago.

The prodigy is also a proud graduate of the inaugural batch of the WestBridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA), a brainchild of Anand aimed at nurturing young chess talent. Through WACA, Gukesh and other aspiring players have gained access to unparalleled mentorship and exposure to the best minds in the sport.