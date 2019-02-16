Thousands pay tribute as bodies of CRPF soldiers reach homes

Last updated on: February 16, 2019 15:40 IST

The mortal remains of the soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, have started reaching their respective hometowns.

Huge crowds gathered to pay respects to the soldiers amid emotional moments, with anti-Pakistan slogans renting the air.

People, with their tears in their eyes, stood on roads with flowers and national flags as the coffins arrived.

In one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a bus which was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying CRPF personnel from Jammu to Srinagar.

Hundreds gather as mortal remains of CRPF constable Pankaj Kumar Tripathi are being brought to Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj. Photograph: ANI

Daughter and wife of slain CRPF jawan Mohan Lal pay their last respects after a wreath-laying ceremony, in Dehradun. Photograph: PTI Photo

Family members of slain CRPF jawan Kaushal Kumar Rawat pay their last respects before his funeral procession in Agra. Photograph: PTI Photo

Mortal remains of CRPF jawan Rohitash Lamba have been brought to his native place in Govindpura, Jaipur. Photograph: ANI

People gather to pay tribute to Ramesh Yadav in Varanasi. Photograph: ANI