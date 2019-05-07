Protests outside SC after panel clears CJI

Last updated on: May 07, 2019 14:46 IST

A day after the in-house panel of the Supreme Court said that there was “no substance” in the sexual harassment allegations against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, a group of women collected outside the court to register their protest.

The police banned the gathering of any large group at the area in central Delhi's Lutyens' Zone. Amid noisy scenes, some of the protesters courted arrest.

While the journalists covering the protest have been released, over 30 women activists have been detained by the police at Mandir Marg Police Station, Delhi.

Security has also been increased outside the top court’s premises.

Several activists and a group of lawyers were protesting against the procedure adopted by the three-judge panel, led by Justice SA Bobde, to deal with the sexual harassment case against CJI Gogoi.

"We were not allowed to protest even for five minutes. First the Supreme Court allows a farce process and then can't even accept any criticism. Rule of law died thousand deaths," lawyer Amritananda Chakravorty tweeted.

On Monday, the Supreme Court's in-house Inquiry Committee 'found no substance' in the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by a former woman employee of the apex court.

Immediately after the office of apex court's Secretary General came out with the findings of the committee, the woman issued a press statement saying that she was 'highly disappointed and dejected'.

She said 'gross injustice' has been done to her as a woman citizen of India and 'worst fears' have come true, and all hope of justice and redress from the highest court of the land have been shattered.

Photographs: ANI Photos, Adnan Abidi/Reuters