Woman withdraws from inquiry probing CJI case

April 30, 2019 20:02 IST

A former apex court employee, who levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, decided on Tuesday not to participate any more before the in-house inquiry panel.

 

The employee said in a statement that Tuesday was the third day she had gone to participate before the three-member panel headed by Justice S A Bobde.         

"But due to serious concerns and reservations, I am no longer participating in these in-house committee proceedings," she said in a statement.

