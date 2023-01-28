News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Priyanka, Mehbooba join Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir

Priyanka, Mehbooba join Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 28, 2023 16:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday joined Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir as the party's foot march entered its penultimate day.

IMAGE: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins her brother Rahul in is Bharat Jodo Yatra. Photograph: @INCIndia/Twitter

Priyanka Gandhi walked alongside the former Congress president amidst tight security arrangements before the yatra stopped for a break at Lethpora.

The yatra resumed from Awantipora where former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter Iltija Mufti joined Gandhi, the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala, for the march.

 

Mufti said the Bharat Jodo Yatra was like a breath of fresh air in Kashmir as it allowed people to come out of their homes in numbers for the first time since 2019.

"Rahul Gandhi's yatra comes like a breath of fresh air in Kashmir. It is the first time since 2019 that Kashmiris have come out of their homes in such massive numbers. It was a great experience to walk with him," the Peoples Democratic Party leader tweeted.

Gandhi also paid homage to the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in a suicide car bomb attack at Lethpora by laying a bouquet at the spot where the security force's bus was blown up in February 2019.

IMAGE: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter Iltija Mufti join Rahul Gandhi during the yatra. Photograph: @jkpdp/Twitter

The yatra is scheduled to halt at Panthachowk for the night.

The march which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, is scheduled to reach Pantha Chowk in the outskirts of Srinagar later in the day, after a single stop near Birla School in Galandar area of Pampore.

After a night's halt there, the yatra would resume on Sunday morning from Pantha Chowk and will culminate near Nehru Park on Boulevard Road in the city.

On Monday, Gandhi will unfurl the tricolour at the party headquarters at M A Road here, following which a public rally at SK Stadium here for which 23 opposition political parties have been invited.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why BJP's Dominance Will Continue
Why BJP's Dominance Will Continue
'People are realising his 'Pappu' image has no truth'
'People are realising his 'Pappu' image has no truth'
'Nation needs to show...': Rahul on why he started BJY
'Nation needs to show...': Rahul on why he started BJY
'Santner world's best spinner in white-ball cricket'
'Santner world's best spinner in white-ball cricket'
'Deadly for democracy': Ex SC judge tears into Rijiju
'Deadly for democracy': Ex SC judge tears into Rijiju
Focus on Kishan, Hooda in must-win 2nd T20 vs NZ
Focus on Kishan, Hooda in must-win 2nd T20 vs NZ
Sukhoi, Mirage fighter jets crash; 1 pilot killed
Sukhoi, Mirage fighter jets crash; 1 pilot killed
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why Bharat Jodo Yatra Bothers Modi-Shah

Why Bharat Jodo Yatra Bothers Modi-Shah

BJY not aimed to improve Rahul's image but...: Omar

BJY not aimed to improve Rahul's image but...: Omar

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances