Priyanka makes her political debut in UP

February 11, 2019 14:18 IST

Marking her political debut ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at Lucknow airport Monday afternoon to a rousing reception by party leaders and workers.

A 30-kilometre long roadshow is planned in Lucknow as a grand welcome for the top three Congress leaders, through some of the most congested areas of the city.

All India Congress Committee General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrives for a road show, in Lucknow. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

People in the thousands gathered to catch a glimpse of the young Gandhi who made the announcement of joining politics two weeks ago. Photograph: @INCIndia/Twitter

WATCH: Banners depict Priyanka as Goddess Durga in Lucknow

Accompanied by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and in-charge of the western region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, a beaming Priyanka Gandhi waved at partymen jostling for a glimpse of her. Photograph: @INCIndia/Twitter

Priyanka, Rahul wave to the crowds during their almost 30-km long roadshow. Photograph: @swadhinasomiya/Twitter

Rose petals and marigold garlands were sprinkled at their cavalcade. Photograph: ANI/Twitter