Prince Harry, Meghan Markle show off baby boy to world

May 08, 2019 18:59 IST

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle on Wednesday presented the first glimpse of their baby boy, the seventh in line to the British throne born on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex described their new-born, who is referred to as Baby Sussex until his name is announced, as a “dream” and parenthood as “magic” as they attended a photocall at St George's Hall in Windsor Castle.

A visibly beaming Harry, 34, carried the infant out for the cameras before a brief interaction.

“He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm. He's been the dream,” said 37-year-old Meghan.

Describing her first days as a mother, she added: “It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy.”

Harry said: "It's great. Parenting is amazing.

"It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

The royal joked that his son has "already got a little bit of facial hair" as he spoke of his excitement at becoming a dad.

Baby Sussex, the eighth great grandchild to Queen Elizabeth II, is believed to be the first mixed-race child born to a senior member of the British Royal Family in centuries.

Coming in ahead of him in the line of succession as it stands are his grandfather the Prince of Wales, his uncle the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, his three young cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and his father Harry.

The infant, however, will not be made a prince unless his great-grandmother steps in, who is set to meet the new baby later on Wednesday.

Asked which parent the baby resembled more, Harry said: "Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks. We're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows."

William had earlier welcomed his brother to "the sleep deprivation society that is parenting". The father-of-three said he looked forward to seeing the new parents "when things have quietened down".

Prince Charles also expressed his joy at the birth.

During an official visit to Germany with the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, he said: "We couldn't be more delighted at the news and we're looking forward to meeting the baby when we return."

A statement added that Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was "overjoyed at the arrival of her first grandchild" and was with her daughter at Frogmore Cottage -- the new parents' home on the Windsor Estate.

The birth is understood to have taken place in hospital as opposed to at home as Meghan had intended.