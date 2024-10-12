News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » PIX: Prez, PM witness Ravan dahan in Delhi

PIX: Prez, PM witness Ravan dahan in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 12, 2024 21:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Dussehra festivities and witnessed burning of effigies of demon King Ravana at Parade Ground of Lal Qila on Saturday.

IMAGE: resident Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Dussehra festivities at Parade Ground of Lal Qila in New Delhi. Photographs: @narendramodi/X

The organisers of Sri Dharmik Leela Committee presented with a "trishul" (trident) to the president and a "gada" (mace) to the prime minister in a ceremonial welcome at the Dussehra programme.

 

They were also presented with bow and arrow as a symbol of "strength and good governance".

Murmu and Modi watched the Ramleela performance depicting end of Ravana at the hands of Lord Rama.

This was followed by burning of the effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakarn amid loud cheering by the crowd.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Dussehra Special: The Famed Pili Vesha
Dussehra Special: The Famed Pili Vesha
'We discovered many unknown facts about Ravana'
'We discovered many unknown facts about Ravana'
What Ravana can teach YOU!
What Ravana can teach YOU!
Recipes: Chingri Malai Curry and Aloo Posto
Recipes: Chingri Malai Curry and Aloo Posto
3rd T20I PIX: Dussehra Dhamaka from Samson, SKY
3rd T20I PIX: Dussehra Dhamaka from Samson, SKY
Women's T20 WC: Plimmer shines as NZ crush Sri Lanka
Women's T20 WC: Plimmer shines as NZ crush Sri Lanka
BJP is 'party of terrorists': Kharge hits back at Modi
BJP is 'party of terrorists': Kharge hits back at Modi
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Ravan Arrives All Over...

Ravan Arrives All Over...

Was Ravana the world's first aviator?

Was Ravana the world's first aviator?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances