Ravan Arrives All Over...

Dussehra, which commemorates the victory of Lord Ram over Ravan, is marked by vibrant festivities.

Ramlila performances, where the epic Ramayan is enacted, are a common sight. The climax of the festival often involves the symbolic burning of giant effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakaran and Meghnad.

IMAGE: A horse-cart driver transports an effigy of Ravan in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People load an effigy of Ravan on a pickup truck in Amritsar.

IMAGE: An artist prepares an effigy of Ravan at a roadside workshop in Amritsar.

IMAGE: People carry an effigy of Ravan by e-rickshaw in Amritsar.

IMAGE: People buy Ravan effigies in Amritsar.

IMAGE: A girl carries a Ravan effigy from a roadside shop in Jalandhar.

IMAGE: A crane installs an effigy of Ravan for Dahan in Nagpur.

IMAGE: An effigy of Ravan being transported by tractor in Bhopal.

IMAGE: Artists give final touches to an effigy of Ravan in Varanasi.

IMAGE: Effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad are installed at the KP Ground in Nagpur.

IMAGE: Effigies of Ravan showcased outside shops in Jaipur.

IMAGE: People transport an effigy of Ravan in Jaipur.

IMAGE: Artists prepare an effigy of Ravan at a roadside workshop in Amritsar, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com